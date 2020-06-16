Traders Purchase Large Volume of WP Carey Call Options (NYSE:WPC)

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,631 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 771% compared to the average daily volume of 302 call options.
In other news, CEO Jason E. Fox acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $460,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,939,836.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,368.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,285 shares of company stock valued at $906,228 over the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 8.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,605,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,321,000 after purchasing an additional 201,711 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,137,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,262,000 after purchasing an additional 143,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WP Carey by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,647,000 after acquiring an additional 96,323 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in WP Carey by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,638,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,138,000 after acquiring an additional 216,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in WP Carey by 1,628.7% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,626,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.
WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.30 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WP Carey will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.042 dividend. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.20%.
A number of research firms have issued reports on WPC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.
About WP Carey
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.
See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.