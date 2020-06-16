Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 1,344,800 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,489.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,369,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344,800 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.6% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $150,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $39,000. grace capital bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,472,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,183. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.63. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $286.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

