Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $157.39 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764,400 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.6% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $157,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.99. The stock had a trading volume of 342,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,227,673. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

