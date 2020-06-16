Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $198.18 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,601,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,109,300 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.8% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.18% of AbbVie worth $198,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.80. 6,179,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,662,882. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $99.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.28. The firm has a market cap of $136.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.93.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

