Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $342.50 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,125,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 461,600 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.3% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.11% of Visa worth $342,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $14,190,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $1,715,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.64. 621,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,409,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.31. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Nomura Securities cut their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.18.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

