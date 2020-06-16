Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 342,100 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,663,992 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 342,100 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.2% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.15% of Home Depot worth $310,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Home Depot by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.87.

HD traded up $8.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.40. 314,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,948,194. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.54. The company has a market cap of $260.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $259.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

