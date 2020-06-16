Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 3,686,200 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,450,324 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,686,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.05% of Comcast worth $84,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $39.66. 16,388,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,039,726. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $179.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.