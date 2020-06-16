Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 287,291 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 904,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,291 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $45,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,116,000 after acquiring an additional 961,864 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6,881.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,251,000 after acquiring an additional 24,658,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,559,000 after acquiring an additional 144,707 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,332,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.66. 698,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,917,904. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.15. The stock has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

