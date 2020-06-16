Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 353,455 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 353,455 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $51,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,301,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,956,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,360,790,000 after purchasing an additional 27,655 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,561,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,571,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,491,000 after purchasing an additional 29,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,327,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,129,000 after purchasing an additional 275,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.95. The stock had a trading volume of 108,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,458. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.85 and its 200 day moving average is $156.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.50.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

