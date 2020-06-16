Two Sigma Securities LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Two Sigma Securities LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.49. 241,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,467. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.56 and its 200-day moving average is $116.09. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

