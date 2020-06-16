Two Sigma Securities LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2020

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000.

Shares of SRLN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.85. 11,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,046. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.11. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $46.85.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

