Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.86. The company had a trading volume of 20,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,696. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $170.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.