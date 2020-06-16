Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,259 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus raised their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.40.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total value of $44,914.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,459.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,785 shares of company stock worth $14,875,416. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.65. 14,925,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,263,140. The company has a market cap of $662.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $241.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

