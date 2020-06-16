Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in Visa by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 1,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its position in Visa by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.18.

NYSE:V traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $192.88. 9,409,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,409,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $373.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.31.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. Visa’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.