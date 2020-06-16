Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Probabilities Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.3% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 316.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 36,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 27,771 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 79.9% in the first quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 56,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 25,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $48.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,072,482. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $199.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.96.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

