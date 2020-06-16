Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $6.61 Million Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $2,754,179,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,155 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 637.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,542 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $549,597,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,128,000 after purchasing an additional 803,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $7.31 on Tuesday, reaching $304.48. 3,907,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,214,808. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.93 and a 200-day moving average of $290.45. The company has a market capitalization of $298.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.54.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

