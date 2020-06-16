Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $7.55 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.3% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 120.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 960.0% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.87.

Shares of HD stock traded up $8.59 on Tuesday, hitting $249.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,525,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,194. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.95 and a 200 day moving average of $221.54. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $259.29. The stock has a market cap of $260.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

