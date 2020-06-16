Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,287 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,649 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.3% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 26,279,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,854,840. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $190.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

