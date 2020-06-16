Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,642 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,082 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH stock traded up $6.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $293.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $315.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.13.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,637 shares of company stock valued at $16,538,013. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

