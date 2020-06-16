Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 178 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $25.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,446.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,451,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,020. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,386.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,345.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $987.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,510.46.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

