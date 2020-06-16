Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 48,591 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 48,591 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 45.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,700 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank lifted its holdings in Intel by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $291,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,898 shares in the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.50. 2,470,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,198,898. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day moving average of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.59.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

