Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,274 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.3% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,175,000 after acquiring an additional 291,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,644,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,489,000 after purchasing an additional 185,460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,594,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,277,000 after purchasing an additional 195,427 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,985,537,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $131.67. 5,074,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,152,274. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $178.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

