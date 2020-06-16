Very Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Share Price

Media headlines about Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) have trended very negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Applied Materials earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the manufacturing equipment provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Applied Materials’ analysis:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.36.

Shares of AMAT traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,683,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,614,982. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

