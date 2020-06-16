Very Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Share Price

News stories about AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) have been trending very negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. AutoCanada earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC downgraded AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on AutoCanada from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AOCIF remained flat at $$6.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.