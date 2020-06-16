Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Share Price

Headlines about A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. A. O. Smith earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:AOS traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.16. 48,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,276. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.67.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $2,278,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,695,182.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

