Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Stock Price

Media coverage about ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.47. The stock had a trading volume of 133,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,608. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $18.43.

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALPMY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers XTANDI and Eligard for the treatment of prostate cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA for overactive bladder (OAB) treatment; Vesicare forOAB treatment; Harnal/Omnic for functional symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; VESOMNI for storage symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL/Prograf XL, animmunosuppressant; and Funguard/MYCAMINE, a candin-type antifungal agent.

