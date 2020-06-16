Very Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Stock Price

News coverage about ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) has trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. ALSTOM/ADR earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

ALSMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALSTOM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ALSTOM/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of ALSTOM/ADR stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,355. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.08. ALSTOM/ADR has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.48.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

