Very Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Share Price

News stories about Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Bank of America earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Bank of America’s score:

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.15. 76,538,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,738,984. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.50. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $223.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

