Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Stock Price

News articles about America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) have been trending very negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the Wireless communications provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMX. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of AMX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 264,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,488. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.41). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.1779 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.96%.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

