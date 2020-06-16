Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect AON (NYSE:AON) Stock Price

Media headlines about AON (NYSE:AON) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AON earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.56.

AON traded up $2.35 on Tuesday, hitting $186.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,035. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.52. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.88. AON has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AON will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total value of $298,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 102,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,473,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $560,250. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

