Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) is Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,335 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,040 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 2.2% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $25,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $831,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $186,636,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5,535.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,722 shares during the period. 29.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.03.

Walmart stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.09. 6,294,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,443,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The company has a market capitalization of $333.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,581,924 in the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

