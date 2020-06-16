Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given Daily News Impact Score of -3.53

News headlines about Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Walt Disney earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the entertainment giant an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Walt Disney’s ranking:

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.44. The stock had a trading volume of 12,537,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,532,333. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $212.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

