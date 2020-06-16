Zacks: Analysts Expect TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.09). TrueCar posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TrueCar.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $83.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley raised shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TrueCar by 335.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the first quarter worth $35,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

TRUE stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 767,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,810. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. TrueCar has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $301.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.88.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrueCar (TRUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.