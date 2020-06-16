Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to Post $0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. NCR posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 76.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. NCR had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.19%. NCR’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on NCR. Stephens cut their price target on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of NCR from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NCR in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

In other news, CAO Beth Potter sold 19,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $389,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in NCR by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in NCR by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 182,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NCR during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in NCR during the 1st quarter valued at $16,306,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 470.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 36,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 22,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26. NCR has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.85.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

