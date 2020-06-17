10,000 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Bought by Advent Capital Management DE

Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 613.6% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $21,641,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 24.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 121,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $3,767,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Lam Research from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.59.

Lam Research stock traded up $8.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,719,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,654. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $172.38 and a 1 year high of $344.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.74 and a 200 day moving average of $278.58. The stock has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

