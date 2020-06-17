2,500 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Acquired by Advent Capital Management DE

Advent Capital Management DE bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UNH traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $292.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,148,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,120. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $315.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $278.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.13.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

