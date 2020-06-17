295,000 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 295,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,965,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,228 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,615 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth about $7,934,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 21.1% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 41,309 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.59.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,547 shares of company stock worth $5,862,050. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.49. 19,837,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,659,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

