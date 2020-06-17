AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.2% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3,735.5% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $53,260,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.86.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.74. 6,149,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,203,837. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.31. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $99.35. The firm has a market cap of $137.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

