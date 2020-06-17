Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment (TSE:FAP) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment (TSE:FAP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

TSE FAP traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$3.00. The company had a trading volume of 54,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,813. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.19. The company has a market cap of $144.35 million and a PE ratio of 4.72. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment has a 1-year low of C$2.51 and a 1-year high of C$3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.23.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of the Asia-Pacific region.

