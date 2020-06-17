Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Raised by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 95.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,930 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,338 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 0.8% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,877 shares of the software company’s stock worth $113,744,000 after purchasing an additional 32,815 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the software company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $413.49. 2,026,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,567. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $411.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $375.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.34. The company has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total transaction of $1,927,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,227,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,698 shares of company stock valued at $5,772,736. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Argus upped their target price on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.50.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.