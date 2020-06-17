Advent Capital Management DE Acquires New Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Advent Capital Management DE bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,512 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 390,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $4,470,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLPI traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $38.38. 64,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,436. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.38.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.61 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLPI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $33.00 to $32.41 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

