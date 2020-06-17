Advent Capital Management DE Buys New Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Advent Capital Management DE bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,787,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.50.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $191.06. The company had a trading volume of 200,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,891. The company has a market capitalization of $140.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.00.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

