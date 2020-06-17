Advent Capital Management DE Buys New Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Advent Capital Management DE bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Home Depot by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,937,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,065,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 84,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after buying an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,948,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,798. The company has a market capitalization of $259.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.64. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $259.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Raymond James upped their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura increased their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.40.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

