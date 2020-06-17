Advent Capital Management DE Makes New Investment in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new stake in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Yandex in the first quarter worth $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Yandex by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yandex in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.10.

NASDAQ YNDX traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $43.99. 169,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,938. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Yandex NV has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 67.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.51.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $15.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.55 by ($5.30). Yandex had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yandex NV will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

