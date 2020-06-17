Advent Capital Management DE Purchases Shares of 30,000 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.76. 2,980,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,002,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra increased their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

