Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Bainco International Investors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,050.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,903,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 63,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,272,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $8.40 on Wednesday, reaching $1,451.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,545,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,389.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1,347.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total transaction of $38,120.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,600.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 322 shares of company stock valued at $410,071. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.