Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Invesco Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,578,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,597 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Invesco Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Alphabet worth $2,995,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 500,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Alphabet by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 44.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,266,000 after acquiring an additional 265,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Alphabet by 466.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 313,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $363,898,000 after acquiring an additional 257,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,510.46.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $6.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,452.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,389.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,345.98. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

