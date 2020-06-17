Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Schroder Investment Management Group’s 5th Largest Position

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 649,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 54,362 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.10% of Alphabet worth $768,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 493.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in Alphabet by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 27,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 175,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $204,159,000 after purchasing an additional 37,238 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded up $5.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,451.97. 1,110,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,389.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,345.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price target (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,510.46.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

