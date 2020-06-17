Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 968 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,510.46.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $6.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,452.54. 1,396,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,580. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,389.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,345.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

