Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 493.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its position in Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $12.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,459.34. 925,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,580. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,389.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,345.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $989.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,510.46.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

